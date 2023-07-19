CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher as easing inflation fuels optimism

July 19 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Toronto stocks edged higher on Wednesday, a day after the main index touched a two-month high as cooling inflation prompted investors to bet that the Bank of Canada (BoC) was nearing the end of its interest rate-hike cycle.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:48 a.m. ET (1148 GMT).

Data on Tuesday showed Canada's annual inflation rate dropped more than expected to a 27-month low of 2.8% in June led by lower energy prices, though food and shelter cost increases persisted.

The BoC has said it could hike rates further if fresh data shows inflation is stalling above its 2% target but signs of easing price pressures both in Canada and the United States meant major central banks were near the end of their tightening cycle.

Money markets see a 20% probability of the BoC raising rates in its September meeting. 0#BOCWATCH

Meanwhile, dock workers at ports along Canada's Pacific coast rejected on Tuesday a tentative four-year wage deal agreed with their employers last week and returned to the picket line, the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) said.

The resumption of the strike could trigger more supply-chain disruptions and risk worsening inflation.

Gold XAU= eased slightly from eight-week highs reached earlier in the session, while oil prices edged higher. GOL/O/R

Copper prices slid on gloomy demand outlook for the red metal from top consumer China. MET/L

Futures tied to Wall-Street indexes were mixed as Goldman Sachs rounded out earnings from major Wall Street lenders on a downbeat note.

COMMODITIES AT 7:48 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,976.2; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.98; +0.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $80.02; +0.5% O/R

($1= C$1.3181)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

