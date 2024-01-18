CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher as crude, metal prices rebound

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as crude and metal prices rebounded, while investors await more economic data to firm bets on the interest rate path of global central banks.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.4% at 6:57 a.m. ET (1157 GMT), mirroring gains at their Wall Street peers. .N

Oil prices rose as the International Energy Agency supported OPEC in forecasting strong global demand growth this year, with U.S. output disruption and Middle East tensions further strengthening prices.O/R

A weaker dollar lifted prices of most metals, with copper prices rebounding from their six-week lows. The safe-haven appeal of gold boosted the price of the precious metal. GOL/MET/L

Investors will look to domestic retail sales data, due on Friday, for hints about the Bank of Canada's monetary policy path, ahead of the central bank's meeting in the upcoming week.

Across the border, weekly job claims data in the U.S., due at 8:30 am ET, could help investors evaluate the strength of the American labor market.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Wednesday lower at 20,695.02, hitting a nearly four-week low. .TO

Declines in resource-linked shares and rate-sensitive stocks dragged on the index after upbeat retail sales data from the United States eroded expectations of an early rate cut by the Fed.

On the companies front, brokerage TD Securities initiated coverage of oil and gas pipeline company TC Energy Corp TRP.TO with a "buy" rating.

Five brokerages cut price targets on oil and gas producer Birchcliff Energy BIR.TO after the company revised its five-year outlook to reflect slower production.

COMMODITIES AT 6:57 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,015.4; +0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $72.67; +0.2% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $77.88; +0.0% O/R

(Reporting by Purvi Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Purvi.Agarwal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.