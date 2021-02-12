CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher as cannabis stocks recover

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures inched higher on Friday, helped by a slight recovery in cannabis stocks, while investors awaited wholesale trade data for further cues on economic recovery.

U.S.-listed shares of cannabis companies rebounded from a double-digit slump in the prior session. Canopy Growth Corp CGC.O, Aphria Inc APHA.O, Cronos Group CRON.O, and Hexo Corp HEXO.N gained between 2.09% and 5.75% in premarket trading.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 0.65% and 0.77%, respectively as oil prices dropped after OPEC again lowered its demand forecast. O/R

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.09% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's wholesale trade for December is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.45% lower at 18,373.81 on Thursday. .TO

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.12%. .N

Air Canada AC.TO reported its biggest annual loss in at least 19 years as the coronavirus crisis hit bookings, with no breakthrough in talks with the government over further financial aid.

Shares of red-hot cannabis firms plunged by more than one-third on Thursday, marking another short-lived squeeze of short sellers by retail investors aiming to benefit from an expected push to decriminalize marijuana under U.S. President Joe Biden.

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price C$14 from C$11

Restaurant Brands International Inc QSR.TO: Credit Suisse cuts target price to $67 from $69

Colliers International Group Inc CIGI.TO: CIBC raises target price to $112 from $102

Gold futures GCc2: $1818.1; -0.41% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $57.79; -0.77% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $60.74; -0.65% O/R

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Feb: Expected 80.8; Prior 79.0

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Feb: Expected 88.0; Prior 86.7

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Feb: Expected 75.7; Prior 74.0

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Feb: Prior 3.0%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Feb: Prior 2.7%

($1= C$1.27)

