CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of U.S. Fed decision

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched up on Wednesday, buoyed by a slight uptick in copper prices, while investors maintained caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision expected later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 07:03 a.m. ET (1103 GMT).

Investors have been largely in a risk-averse mood after Canada's annual inflation jumped higher than expected in August, fueling speculations that the Bank of Canada (BOC) will raise interest rates yet again. The BOC has hiked rates ten times since March of last year.

Copper prices rose on Wednesday but moved in small ranges, with rising inventories capping any strong gains, amid caution ahead of the Fed's decision at 2 p.m. ET. MET/L

Money markets have priced in a 99% probability that the U.S. central bank will maintain its key rate in the range of 5.25%-5.50%, but the focus will be on the Fed chair Jerome Powell's comments for clues on the outlook for rates and inflation.

U.S. futures edged higher, even though gains were capped by worries over the economic fallout of rates staying higher for longer..N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index on Tuesday .GSPTSE ended 273.94 points, or 1.3%, lower at 20,218.89, its biggest decline since August 15 after domestic inflation data came out. .TO

COMMODITIES AT 07:03 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,935.1; 0.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $90.32; - 1.0% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $93.49; -0.9% O/R

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

