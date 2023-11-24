CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of retail sales data

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Futures tied to Canada's main stock index were marginally higher on Friday as investors looked forward to more data to gauge the state of the economy, though the index is set to log weekly losses.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET (1200 GMT), while their Wall Street peers were subdued.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE is set to end the week slightly lower, with energy .SPTTEN and consumer discretionary .GSPTTCD on track to be the worst performing sectors this week.

Investors are looking out for the September retail sales data due at 8:30 a.m. ET, which is expected to show retail sales were flat on a monthly basis, as per economists polled by Reuters.

Earlier in the week, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that interest rates may be at their peak.

Trading activity is expected to be light on Friday as U.S. markets would be active for a truncated session ending at 1:00 p.m. ET.

On the commodities front, copper prices held steady, while gold prices were marginally higher.

Crude oil prices also held steady as traders kept their powder dry ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that could bring agreement on further supply cuts.

Energy and materials companies combined weigh a little over 30% on the TSX.

The benchmark Canadian stock index ended higher in the previous session, lifted by gains in industrial and energy stocks.

Among individual stocks, Panama's top court is expected to start deliberations on Friday to rule on several constitutional challenges to First Quantum Minerals' FM.TO contract for the Cobre Panama mine.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,996.4; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.78; -0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $81.76; +0.4% O/R

($1= C$1.3682)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

