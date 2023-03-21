CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher ahead of inflation data

March 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to extend gains on Tuesday, tracking higher crude-oil prices, ahead of inflation data.

The consumer price index is expected to have eased to 5.4% from a year earlier in February, from a 5.9% rise in the previous month, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is largely expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, following the end of its two-day meeting, while some top central bank watchers say it could even pause further rate hikes, given the current banking crisis. 0#FEDWATCH

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 6:47 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to oil prices were in gains after the Credit Suisse rescue over the weekend eased global crude demand worries among investors. O/R

In company news, Canada's Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc RBA.TO said it had completed the acquisition of U.S. auto retailer IAA Inc IAA.N, weeks after two proxy advisory firms urged shareholders to reject the $7 billion deal.

U.S.-based buyout fund KKR & Co Inc KKR.N has agreed to sell a 50% stake in Spanish renewable energy company X-Elio Energy to asset manager Brookfield BAM.TO, the two funds said.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher aided by gains in energy and financial stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 268 points, or 0.83%, at 6:47 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26.75 points, or 0.67%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 43 points, or 0.34%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:47 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,970.1; -0.6% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.61; +1.43% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $74.7; +1.25% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

Feb Existing Home Sales due at 10:00 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3668 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

