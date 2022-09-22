CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge higher after rout on Fed worries

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Canadian stock index futures rose on Thursday, as rebounding oil prices helped stabilize sentiment after sharp losses in the previous session on worries around a hawkish Federal Reserve.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 gained 0.2% by 0734 a.m. ET.

Oil prices climbed more than 1% on the prospect of higher Chinese demand and heightened geopolitical risks. O/R

The S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed down nearly 1% to hit over a two-week low on Wednesday, mirroring a weak sentiment on Wall Street, after the Fed delivered another supersized interest rate hike and promised to "keep at" its battle to beat down inflation.

The selloff in U.S. equities looked set to continue, with Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 down 49 points, or 0.16%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 fell 11.5 points, or 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 dropped 52.25 points, or 0.45%. .N

All eyes are on the Bank of Canada's policy decision next week, with traders pricing in 73% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike after data this week signaled easing domestic inflationary pressures.

Pieridae Energy PEA.TO, one of the companies proposing a liquefied natural (LNG) gas terminal on Canada's east coast, has asked the federal government to help ensure pipeline operator TC Energy TRP.TO would be able secure permits to expand gas supply pipelines in a timely fashion.

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO to "sector perform" from "underperform."

