CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures edge down on lower oil prices

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Futures for Canada's main stock index were lower on Wednesday as oil prices fell after producers delayed a decision on output, although losses were capped by hopes of a quick economic recovery after Britain approved a COVID-19 vaccine.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 0.2% at $47.32 a barrel by 7 am ET, while West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 fell 0.36% to $44.39, after a surprise build in U.S. oil inventories and as OPEC+ members delayed their formal meeting to decide whether to increase production in January. O/R

Britain on Wednesday became the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use, saying it would start rolling it out early next week.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's Labour Productivity Rate data for Q3 is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.62% higher at 17,296.93 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 98 points, or 0.33% at 7:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 5.75 points, or 0.16% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.12%. .N

Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said late Tuesday that health regulators in Europe and Canada had started a real-time review of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Royal Bank of Canada RY.TO and National Bank of Canada NA.TO beat analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter profit on lower loan provisions.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$103.50 from C$94.50

Dollarama Inc DOL.TO: RBC raises target price to C$64 from C$60

Gold futures GCc2: $1,823.5; +0.38% GOL/

0815 ADP national employment for Nov: Expected 410,000; Prior 365,000

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

