CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease on weak global cues after U.S. inflation data

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking weak global cues after data showing a surge in U.S. inflation triggered fears of a more hawkish Federal Reserve, although higher crude prices offered some respite.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 06:41 a.m. ET. Still, the TSX is set for its third straight week in positive territory, eyeing a 1.2% weekly gain.

Oil prices rose after the International Energy Agency said oil markets were tight but were still heading for weekly losses on inflation worries and U.S.-Iran which could boost global supplies. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% lower on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 152 points, or 0.43% at 06:41 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 21.75 points, or 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 102 points, or 0.69%. .N

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc MG.TO reported a 13.7% fall in quarterly revenue on Friday, hammered by semiconductor shortages that have wreaked havoc on global automobile production.

Canadian oil companies exported a record amount of crude out of the U.S. Gulf Coast at the end of 2021, a trend that should continue in the coming months, as tight international oil markets are in need of the nation's heavy, sour crude.

Canada will seek to join the United Kingdom, the U.S. and Australia to be included in consultations as part of the European Union's dispute with China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing's alleged trade curbs on Lithuania.

Constellation Software Inc CSU.TO: RBC raises target price to C$2,800 from C$2,700

Definity Financial Corp DFY.TO: RBC raises target price to C$35 from C$32

Precision Drilling Corp PD.TO: Atb Capital Markets raises target to C$98 from C$91

Telus Corp T.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$36 from C$35

Gold futures GCc2: $1,826.9; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $90.58; +0.78% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $91.99; +0.63% O/R

($1= C$1.2725)

