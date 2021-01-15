US Markets
CARR

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease as weaker oil, virus surge offset U.S. aid cheer

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as weakness in oil prices and fears of tighter lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise globally outweighed optimism around a U.S. stimulus plan outlined by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as weakness in oil prices and fears of tighter lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise globally outweighed optimism around a U.S. stimulus plan outlined by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 1.34% and Brent crude LCOc1 futures shed 1.63%, amid prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package proposal on Thursday, to jump-start the world's largest economy.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% higher at 17,966.47 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.31%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed France's stiff opposition to a possible near-$20 billion takeover of Carrefour CARR.PA by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO on Friday

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aphria Inc APHA.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "speculative buy" from "hold"

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperformer" rating

Pason Systems PSI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1850.8; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.85; -1.34% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.5; -1.63% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

U.S. retail sales data for December and manufacturing data for January are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CARR APHA CVE PSI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular