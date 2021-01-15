CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease as weaker oil, virus surge offset U.S. aid cheer

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Friday, as weakness in oil prices and fears of tighter lockdowns as coronavirus cases rise globally outweighed optimism around a U.S. stimulus plan outlined by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures fell 1.34% and Brent crude LCOc1 futures shed 1.63%, amid prospect of tighter lockdowns in Germany and France as well as new COVID-19 restrictions in China.

Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package proposal on Thursday, to jump-start the world's largest economy.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.18% higher at 17,966.47 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.43% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.42% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.31%.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed France's stiff opposition to a possible near-$20 billion takeover of Carrefour CARR.PA by Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard ATDb.TO on Friday

Aphria Inc APHA.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises to "speculative buy" from "hold"

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: CIBC initiates coverage with "outperformer" rating

Pason Systems PSI.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1850.8; -0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.85; -1.34% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.5; -1.63% O/R

U.S. retail sales data for December and manufacturing data for January are due at 8:30 a.m. ET

($1= C$1.27)

