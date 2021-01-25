CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease as lockdown fears offset oil, gold strength

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures dipped on Monday, as fears of tighter lockdown restrictions over a spike in coronavirus cases globally outweighed gains in oil and gold prices.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.33% lower at 17,857.81 on Friday. .TO

Oil prices edged up, though concerns about the hit to global fuel demand from renewed lockdowns remain. O/R

Gold prices edged higher as the dollar remained under pressure, with investors eyeing a big stimulus package under U.S. President Joe Biden's administration.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures YMc1 were down 0.07% AT 7.00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 added 0.86%. .N

The expansion of Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain pipeline assumes greater importance for the oil sector after the cancellation of rival Keystone XL reduced future options to carry crude, potential buyers say.

Home Capital Group Inc HCG.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target ptice to C$42 from C$34

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: Citigroup raises price target to C$11 from C$8

Wajax Corp WJX.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$25 from C$22

Gold futures GCc2: $1,862.8; +0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $52.44; +0.4% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $55.62; +0.3% O/R

0830 National Activity Index for Dec: Prior 0.27

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Jan: Prior 9.70

($1= C$1.27

