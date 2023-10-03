CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures ease as commodities dip on dollar strength

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday after oil and gold prices came under pressure from a stronger dollar as investors bet U.S. interest rates will stay elevated for a prolonged period.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 was down 0.4% by 0712 a.m. ET (1112 GMT).

The materials sub-index appeared set to take a hit as prices of most metals, including gold and copper, slipped after traders bet on the prospects of a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve. MET/LGOL/

The dollar scaled fresh 11-month highs against major peers after the U.S. government avoided a partial shutdown while the manufacturing data fuelled expectations the Fed will keep rates higher for longer.

Oil prices also slipped to hover near a three-week low hit in the previous session. O/R

U.S. stock index futures slipped on Tuesday, with investors awaiting Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) at 10 a.m. ET, as well as a slew of key employment numbers throughout the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended Monday down 364.09 points, or 1.86%, at 19,177.18, hitting its lowest levels since October 2022 on recession fears and lower commodity prices. .TO

In corporate news, Canadian investment firm Brookfield BN.TO is buying the renewable energy division of Banks Group.

Lundin Mining LUN.TO Chief Executive Officer Peter Rockandel to step down on Dec. 31.

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,833; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $88.37; -0.5% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $90.13; -0.6% O/R

($1= C$1.3723)

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.