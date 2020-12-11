CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop on weaker oil, U.S stimulus worries

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, as oil prices slipped and on concerns over delays to a new U.S. stimulus package.

Brent Crude LCOc1 fell 0.69%, while West Texas Intermediate CLc1 shed 0.6% after rising above $51 a barrel on Thursday to an early-March high. O/R

Meanwhile, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday raised the possibility of U.S. stimulus negotiations dragging on through Christmas.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.81% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.22% higher at 17,599.09 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.8% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.89% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.86%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Bank of Zambia will begin buying gold from Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals FM.TO and the state mining firm as it resumes holding the precious metal as part of its foreign reserves, the central bank governor said on Friday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Acuityads Holdings Inc AT.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises PT to C$9.50 from C$7.50

Dexterra Group Inc DXT.TO: TD Securities rating raises to "buy" from "hold"

Scotiabank BNS.TO: RBC raises rating to "outperform" from sector "perform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1831.6; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.5; -0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.91; -0.68% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI final demand yy for Nov: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.5%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Nov: Expected 1.5%; Prior 1.1%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Nov: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.1%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Nov: Prior 0.8%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Nov: Prior 0.2%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Dec: Expected 76.5; Prior 76.9

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Dec: Expected 87.0; Prior 87.0

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Dec: Expected 71.0; Prior 70.5

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.8%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Dec: Prior 2.5%

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

