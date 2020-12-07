CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop on weaker oil prices, rising U.S.-Sino tensions

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed by lower crude prices and rising tensions between the United States and China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.26% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Reuters exclusively reported that the United States was preparing to impose sanctions on at least a dozen Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures lost about 1% as a surge in coronavirus cases globally led to a series of renewed lockdowns.

Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers' Index data for November is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.68% higher at 17,517.04 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.32% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.3% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 dipped 0.05%.

Shipment of COVID-19 vaccines in Canada could start within 24 hours after Canadian health authorities approve the shots, a top official of pharmaceutical company BioNTech 22UAy.DE told CBC on Sunday, comparing it with the timeline achieved in Britain.

Capital Power Corp CPX.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to "underperform" from "neutral"

Marimaca Copper Corp MARI.TO: Canaccord Genuity initiates with "speculative buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1830.9; -0.36% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $45.75; -1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $48.74; -1.04% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

1000 Employment Trends for Nov: Prior 97.57

1500 Consumer credit for Oct: Expected 16.00 bln; Prior 16.21 bln

($1= C$1.28)

