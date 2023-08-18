CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop on lower oil prices; PPI data in focus

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Futures tracking Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as oil prices declined, while traders awaited producer prices data due later in the day for cues on the central bank's interest rate path.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:40 a.m. ET (1040 GMT).

Oil prices slipped and were set to snap a seven-week winning streak on concerns about China's slowing economic growth and the possibility of more U.S. interest rate hikes. O/R

Copper prices were on track for a weekly decline, as traders digested disappointing China economic data. MET/L

Embattled developer China Evergrande Group 3333.HK has filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, as anxiety grows over the country's worsening property crisis and a weakening economy.

Investors will keep a close watch on Canada's producer prices data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, that could help shape Bank of Canada's monetary policy.

Wall Street futures also slipped on Friday over worries about likely higher-for-longer interest rates. .N

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at six-week lows on Thursday, as a recent rise in bond yields made stocks less attractive to investors.

Air Canada AC.TO said it was capping fares and adding flights on Thursday from Yellowknife, a northern Canadian city facing an evacuation order due to wildfires, as social media users complain of soaring prices by multiple carriers.

COMMODITIES AT 6:40 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,895.7; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.31; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.94; -0.2% O/R

($1= C$1.3539)

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.