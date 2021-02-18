CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as vaccine rollout delays weigh

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as slower rollouts of coronavirus vaccines dampened hopes of swift economic recoveryand offset a slew of positive earnings updates.

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign started on the same day in December as the United States, but it now lags dozens of countries, including its southern neighbor, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is feeling the pressure.

March quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% lower at 18,374.78 on Wednesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 77 points, or 0.24% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15.5 points, or 0.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 102.5 points, or 0.75%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp reported a quarterly adjusted profit on Thursday that more than doubled, helped by a jump in gold prices due to coronavirus-induced economic uncertainty.

Canada's Teck Resources TECKb.TO, TECK.N on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, powered by a buoyant copper business on higher prices of the metal.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd CTCa.TO reported a 13% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by strong demand for kitchenware, tools and seasonal products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,783.8; +0.7% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $61.33; +0.31% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.55; +0.33% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.