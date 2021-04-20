CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as U.S. yields rise

April 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday as elevated U.S. Treasury yields weighed on risk assets and gold prices, although a jump in crude prices limited losses.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET, as yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR rose to 1.6227%, up from its U.S. close of 1.599%.

Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday, while oil hit its highest in a month supported by a disruption to Libyan exports and expectations of a drop in U.S. crude inventories.O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% lower at 19,204.42 on Monday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1, S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.5%. .N

Canadian National Railway Co plans to make a $30 billion bid for railroad operator Kansas City Southern, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Boat Rocker Media Inc BRMI.TO: Cormark Securities initiates with buy rating; PT of C$13

Emera Inc EMA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$58 from C$57

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd PSK.TO: RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Gold futures GCc2: $1,770.3; +0.03% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $63.72; +0.54% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $67.46; +0.6% O/R

($1= C$1.25)

