CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as oil prices fall ahead of OPEC+ meet

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices retreated on uncertainty about extending large output cuts by OPEC+ this week, but the index was still tracking its best month in over two decades on vaccine cheer.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures slipped 1.43%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures lost 1.23% as sources told Reuters that OPEC+ members will consider whether to extend existing oil cuts for three to four months or to increase output gradually from January during their two days of talks that start on Monday.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Building Permits and Producer prices data for October and Canada's Q3 current account data is due at 8:30a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.32% higher at 17,406.89 on Friday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 102 points, or 0.34%, at 7:37 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 4.5 points, or 0.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 38 points, or 0.31%. .N

Canada on Monday will unveil new spending plans and detail the cost of its emergency support measures as a harsh second wave of COVID-19 infections forces renewed health restrictions across the country.

Enbridge Inc ENB.TO: Wells Fargo raises to overweight from equal weight

Lightspeed Pos Inc LSPD.TO: BTIG cuts to neutral from buy

Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO: Wells Fargo cuts to equal weight from overweight

Gold futures GCc2: $1,771.6; -0.74% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $44.97; -1.23% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $47.49; -1.43% O/R

Chicago PMI data for November due at 9:45am ET

