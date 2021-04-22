CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as oil losses deepen

April 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by lower oil prices as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections in some Asian countries raised concerns about demand.

June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday, with Brent crude futures falling 0.67%.O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 19,143.25 on Wednesday. .TO

At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.1%. .N

Toronto-based semiconductor group Alphawave said on Thursday it was planning to apply for a London listing of its shares, adding that the cornerstone agreement with certain investors gave it a valuation of up to $4.5 billion.

Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform

Metro Inc MRU.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$68 from C$67

Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

Gold futures GCc2: $1,783.3; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $60.99; -0.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.88; -0.6% O/R

Weekly jobless claims data

