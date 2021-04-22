CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as oil losses deepen
April 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by lower oil prices as a renewed surge in coronavirus infections in some Asian countries raised concerns about demand.
June quarter futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday, with Brent crude futures falling 0.67%.O/R
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.5% higher at 19,143.25 on Wednesday. .TO
At 7:00 a.m. ET, Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dropped 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.1%. .N
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Toronto-based semiconductor group Alphawave said on Thursday it was planning to apply for a London listing of its shares, adding that the cornerstone agreement with certain investors gave it a valuation of up to $4.5 billion.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Atco Ltd ACOx.TO: Credit Suisse cuts to neutral from outperform
Metro Inc MRU.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$68 from C$67
Northland Power Inc NPI.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1,783.3; -0.5% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $60.99; -0.6% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $64.88; -0.6% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
Weekly jobless claims data
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1= C$1.25)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Deutsche Boerse to delist Coinbase from Xetra and Frankfurt trade
- Two dead in Tesla crash in Texas that was believed to be driverless - WSJ
- Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
- EXCLUSIVE-DBS, StanChart among potential bidders for Citi's Asia consumer business - sources