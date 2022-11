CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as oil, gold prices weigh

(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, tracking losses in commodity prices from fears over weakening demand in top consumer China.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended lower on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares, while data showed that annual inflation held steady. .TO

Gold prices slipped after U.S. retail sales improved in October, rekindling expectations that the improved economic data could prompt the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates.GOL/

Oil prices also fell as geopolitical tensions eased while rising COVID infections in China added worries that demand would not recover soon. O/R

Among stocks, TC Energy TRP.TO said that the weather-related issues that prompted the Calgary-based firm to halt deliveries this week through its Keystone oil pipeline have been resolved.

U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday following mixed economic data this week, while chip designer Nvidia rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly revenue..N

