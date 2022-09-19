CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop as big week for central banks kicks off

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, signaling a fresh selloff as investors braced for domestic inflation data and a slew of interest rate decisions from major central banks this week.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.6% at 7:01 a.m. ET after the benchmark S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at a more than one-week low on Friday amid a global selloff in equities.

Wall Street futures also fell ahead of policy decisions from the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the Bank of England due later this week.

Investors will also be focusing on Canadian consumer prices and retail sales data this week for clues on how much the Bank of Canada will tighten monetary policy. The central bank hiked rates to 3.25% from 2.50% earlier this month to the highest level in 14 years, and is expected to raise them by 50 basis points next week. 0#BOCWATCH

Canada is a major exporter of commodities and the main TSX index is home to several oil and mining majors that could dictate moves in the equity market.

Prices of oil, gold and other commodities fell as the dollar strengthened on expectations of a large U.S. interest rate hike on Wednesday. Brent crude futures LCOc1 slid more than 1.5% to $88.76 per barrel, while U.S. gold futures GCv1 dropped 0.7% to $1,673.4. O/RMET/L

In New York, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 243 points, or 0.79%, at 07:01 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 30.75 points, or 0.79%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 99.5 points, or 0.83%. .N

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.