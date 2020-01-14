CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop ahead of Phase 1 U.S-China trade deal

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index futures fell on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious before the U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal is signed on Wednesday.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's TSX .GSPTSE closed up 0.34% at 17,293.42 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.01% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.13%.N

Endeavour Mining EDV.TO abandoned its 1.47 billion pound pursuit of Centamin CEY.L, saying it did not receive sufficient information on the Egypt-based miner's assets during an assessment.

Canfor Corp CFP.TO: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

Conifex Timber Inc CFF.TO: RBC raises rating to outperform from sector perform

Husky Energy Inc HSE.TO: Canacccord Genuity cuts rating to sell from hold

Gold futures GCc2: $1543.6; fell 0.45%GOL/

US crude CLc1: $58.46; rose 0.65% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $64.7; rose 0.78% O/R

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for Dec: Prior 104.70

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.2%; prior 0.2%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 2.3%; prior 2.3%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for Dec: Expected 257.165; prior 257.208

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Dec: Prior 265.62

0830 CPI mm, SA for Dec: Expected 0.3%; prior 0.3%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for Dec: Expected 2.3%; prior 2.1%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Dec: prior 0%

0830 (approx) CPI mm NSA for Dec: Prior -0.05%

0830 (approx) CPI Index SA for Dec: Prior 257.940

