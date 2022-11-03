US Markets
SLF

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop after U.S. Fed signals longer tightening

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

November 03, 2022 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that its rate-hike cycle is far from over, while lower commodity prices hit shares of miners.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 fell 0.6% at 7:04 a.m. ET, while their U.S. counterparts also fell. .N

Commodity prices fell against a stronger dollar, with crude LCOc1, CLc1 prices dropping nearly 1%. Precious metal prices dropped, with gold XAU= hitting its lowest in two weeks. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its lowest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, as the Fed raised interest rates by another 75 basis-points and hinted at a higher than previously estimated peak rate.

Up next, the Bank of England is expected to come out with a 75-bps hike at 8:00 a.m. ET, its highest since 1989.

Domestic trade balance data for September at 8:30 ET will likely show Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$1.34 billion ($973.27 million) in September from C$1.52 billion in the prior month.

Meanwhile, Canada's government will outline its new fiscal forecasts and update its spending plans against the backdrop of a stalling economy brought on by a steep rise in interest rates. The document will be published at about 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

Canada will propose a tax on corporate stock buybacks, according to a senior government source.

Canadian earnings were a mixed bag, with Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, topping quarterly profit expectations, while Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TOreported a substantially smaller quarterly adjusted loss. The world's second biggest gold miner, Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, reported a 30.1% drop in third-quarter profit.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO reported a 28% rise in quarterly profit, while Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO third-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations.

($1 = C$1.38)

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SLF
NTR
CNQ
SU

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter