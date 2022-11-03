CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures drop after U.S. Fed signals longer tightening

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resources-heavy main stock index fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled that its rate-hike cycle is far from over, while lower commodity prices hit shares of miners.

Futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 fell 0.6% at 7:04 a.m. ET, while their U.S. counterparts also fell. .N

Commodity prices fell against a stronger dollar, with crude LCOc1, CLc1 prices dropping nearly 1%. Precious metal prices dropped, with gold XAU= hitting its lowest in two weeks. O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE closed at its lowest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, as the Fed raised interest rates by another 75 basis-points and hinted at a higher than previously estimated peak rate.

Up next, the Bank of England is expected to come out with a 75-bps hike at 8:00 a.m. ET, its highest since 1989.

Domestic trade balance data for September at 8:30 ET will likely show Canada's trade surplus narrowed to C$1.34 billion ($973.27 million) in September from C$1.52 billion in the prior month.

Meanwhile, Canada's government will outline its new fiscal forecasts and update its spending plans against the backdrop of a stalling economy brought on by a steep rise in interest rates. The document will be published at about 4 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

Canada will propose a tax on corporate stock buybacks, according to a senior government source.

Canadian earnings were a mixed bag, with Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO, Canada's second-biggest life insurer, topping quarterly profit expectations, while Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO cut its full-year adjusted earnings forecast.

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TOreported a substantially smaller quarterly adjusted loss. The world's second biggest gold miner, Barrick Gold Corp ABX.TO, reported a 30.1% drop in third-quarter profit.

Canadian Natural Resources CNQ.TO reported a 28% rise in quarterly profit, while Suncor Energy Inc's SU.TO third-quarter profit beat analysts' expectations.

($1 = C$1.38)

