CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker gold, recession fears

June 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index inched lower on Wednesday as weakness in bullion and recession fears weighed on investor sentiment, with losses limited by a rebound in crude prices.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Gold fell as prospects of elevated interest rates continued to override its safe-haven appeal, despite looming recession risks, while U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.4% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.2%.O/RGOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower at 19,222.74 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 29 points, or 0.09% at 6:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8.75 points, or 0.23% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 39.75 points, or 0.34%. .N

U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N and Canadian partner Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said on Tuesday they would sell their Montney and Duvernay assets in Canada to Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO for C$1.9 billion ($1.48 billion).

Burcon Nutrascience Corp BU.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts to speculative buy from buy

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$22 from C$20

Gold futures GCc2: $1819; -0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $112.26; +0.45% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $118.25; +0.23% O/R

0830 Corporate profits revised for Q1: Prior -4.3%

0830 GDP final for Q1: Expected -1.5%; Prior -1.5%

0830 GDP sales final for Q1: Expected -0.5%; Prior -0.4%

0830 GDP cons spending final for Q1: Prior 3.1%

0830 GDP deflator final for Q1: Expected 8.1%; Prior 8.1%

0830 Core PCE prices final for Q1: Expected 5.1%; Prior 5.1%

0830 PCE prices final for Q1: Prior 7.0%

($1= C$1.29)

