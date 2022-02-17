CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker crude prices, Russia-Ukraine tensions

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday as crude prices weakened, while simmering geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine dented risk sentiment in global equities.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell as talks to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran entered their final stages. O/R

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours. The incidents come as Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders, raising fears of an invasion.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.55% lower at 21,383.64 on Wednesday, weighed down by a record drop in the shares of e-commerce heavyweight Shopify Inc SHOP.TO. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 153 points, or 0.44%, at 6:54 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 22.5 points, or 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 94.5 points, or 0.65%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

The Bank of Canada will be nimble and potentially "forceful" in tackling uncomfortably high inflation, a senior official said on Wednesday, setting the stage for an aggressive campaign of interest rate increases.

Canadian fertilizer maker Nutrien Ltd NTR.TO said on Wednesday a surge in prices of potash due to robust global demand and thin supply would boost its profit in 2022, sending its U.S. shares more than 5% higher in extended trading.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$158 from C$145

Equitable Group Inc EQB.TO: National Bank of Canada resumes with outperform rating

Keyera Corp KEY.TO: CIBC raises to outperform from neutral

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1887.9; +0.93% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $91.54; -2.24% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $92.85; -2.1% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Building permits: number for Jan: Expected 1.760 mln; Prior 1.885 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Jan: Prior 9.8%

0830 Housing starts number for Jan: Expected 1.700 mln; Prior 1.702 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Jan: Prior 1.4%

0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 219000; Prior 223000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 253250

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.605 mln; Prior 1.621 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Feb: Expected 20; Prior 23.2

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Feb: Prior 28.7

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Feb: Prior 26.2

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Feb: Prior 26.1

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Feb: Prior 72.5

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Feb: Prior 17.9

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.27)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.