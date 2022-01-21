CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker crude prices

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weaker crude prices, with the benchmark index set for its worst weekly performance since early December.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell on Friday after rising to seven-year highs this week, after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude and fuel inventories and as investors took profits. O/R

Canada's domestic retail sales likely rose 1.2% in November compared to a 1.6% jump in the prior month, according to a forecast of analysts polled by Reuters. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% lower at 21,058.18 on Thursday, its lowest closing level since Jan. 5. .TO

The benchmark index was on track to post its worst weekly performance in seven, hurt by elevated bond yields on the back of growing bets that central banks will hike interest rates over the coming months to tamp down inflation.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.16%, at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 115.5 points, or 0.78%. .N

The premier of Canada's Alberta province on Thursday called on the federal government to pause a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers that companies say will disrupt the supply chain and fuel inflation.

Empire Company Ltd EMPa.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$49 from C$48

George Weston Ltd WN.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$171 from C$175

Metro Inc MRU.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$68 from C$67

Gold futures GCc2: $1833.8; -0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $83.91; -1.91% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $86.84; -0.5% O/R

1000 Leading index change mm for Dec: Expected 0.8%; Prior 1.1%

($1= C$1.25)

