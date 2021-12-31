CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker crude prices

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell in thin trading on Friday weighed by weaker crude prices as COVID-19 cases soared to new daily highs across the globe, stoked by the Omicron variant.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 6:50 a.m. ET.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 1.0% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.9%. O/R

A growing number of countries are reporting record daily cases of COVID-19 because of the Omicron coronavirus variant and New Year celebrations will be scaled back and dampened by ongoing uncertainty about the spread of the virus.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% lower at 21,294.64 on Thursday, snapping a five-day winning streak. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 69 points, or 0.19%, at 6:50 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9 points, or 0.19%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 33.75 points, or 0.21%. .N

The Canadian market will be closed on Monday.

Canada's WestJet Airlines will cancel 15% of scheduled flights in January because the rapidly spreading Omicron has left the airline unable to fully staff its operations, the company said on Thursday.

Canada's Ontario and Quebec announced fresh measures to combat COVID-19 on Thursday as the country faces a rise in cases that has forced tens of thousands into isolation, made tests difficult to access and burdened its healthcare sector.

OpSens Inc OPS.TO: RBC raises target price to C$4 from C$3.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1820.1; +0.33% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.19; -1.04% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.8; -0.9% O/R

($1= C$1.27)

