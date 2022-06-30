CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker commodity prices, slide in global stocks

June 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday over weakness in commodity prices and a slide in global equities on fears of a sharp economic slowdown, while investors awaited domestic GDP data due later in the day.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.5% at 6:42 a.m. ET.

Global stocks fell to extend what is the worst first half of the year for global share prices on record, as investors fret that the latest show of central bank determination to tame inflation will slow economies rapidly. MKTS/GLOB

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.2%. Gold dipped as the dollar strengthened.

Investors await the country's gross domestic product (GDP)for April due at 08:30 a.m. ET. GDP likely rose 0.3% in the month, compared to a 0.7% rise in March, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.8% lower at 19,078.64 on Wednesday. .TO

The benchmark index, down 12.8% so far this quarter, was on track to record its worst quarterly performance since the pandemic-led slump in March 2020.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 363 points, or 1.17% at 6:42 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 55 points, or 1.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 206.75 points, or 1.77%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

AGL Energy AGL.AX, Australia's top power producer, said on Thursday it had learned a unit of Canadian investment manager Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO had acquired about 2.6% stake in the company on June 24.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATD.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$58 from C$64

MEG Energy Corp MEG.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts target price to C$31 from C$32

Whitecap Resources Inc WCP.TO: Haywood Securities raises target price to C$18 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 6:42 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1809.8; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $109.58; -0.18% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $116.06; -0.17% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Personal income mm for May: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.4%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for May: Prior 0.7%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.9%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for May: Expected 4.8%; Prior 4.9%

0830 PCE price index mm for May: Prior 0.2%

0830 PCE price index yy for May: Prior 6.3%

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 228,000; Prior 229,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 223,500

0830 Continue jobless claim: Expected 1.310 mln; Prior 1.315 mln

0945 Chicago PMI for Jun: Expected 58.0; Prior 60.3

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((amal.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.