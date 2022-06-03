US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker commodity prices

Amal S
June 3, 2022

June 3 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged down by weakness in commodity prices, while investors awaited a U.S. job report that could influence the path of Federal Reserve policy tightening.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 6:40 a.m. ET.

Oil prices slipped after OPEC+ decided to increase production targets by slightly more than planned, although tight global supply and rising demand as China eases COVID restrictions limited the decline.O/R

Gold prices were headed for a third straight weekly gain, although they eased slightly on Friday as investors waited for the U.S. jobs report and Treasury yields ticked higher. GOL/

Data on Canada's labor productivity rate for the first quarter is due for release at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 1.5% on Thursday at 21,031.81, its highest closing level since May 4..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 58 points, or 0.17% at 6:41 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 13 points, or 0.31% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 76.5 points, or 0.59%. .N

Ontario Premier Doug Ford claimed a sweeping election victory in Canada's most populous province on Thursday, as media projected a second term for his right-leaning Progressive Conservative party with an enhanced majority.

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: CIBC raises to outperformer from neutral

Dentalcorp Holdings DNTL.TO: National Bank of Canada starts with outperform rating

Martinrea International Inc MRE.TO: CIBC cuts to neutral from outperformer

Gold futures GCc2: $1865.9; -0.17% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $115.89; -0.84% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -0.74% O/R

0830 Non-farm payrolls for May: Expected 325,000; Prior 428,000

0830 Private payrolls for May: Expected 325,000; Prior 406,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for May: Expected 40,000; Prior 55,000

0830 Government payrolls for May: Prior 22,000

0830 Unemployment rate for May: Expected 3.5%; Prior 3.6%

0830 Average earnings mm for May: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Average earnings yy for May: Expected 5.2%; Prior 5.5%

0830 Average workweek hours for May: Expected 34.6 hrs; Prior 34.6 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for May: Prior 62.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for May: Prior 7%

0945 S&P Global Composite Final PMI for May: Prior 53.8

0945 S&P Global Services PMI Final for May: Prior 53.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for May: Expected 56.4; Prior 57.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for May: Prior 59.1

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for May: Prior 49.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for May : Prior 54.6

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for May: Prior 84.6

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru)

