CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker commodities; inflation data eyed

June 22 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in commodities, while investors awaited domestic inflation figures.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.1% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Oil prices tumbled amid a push by U.S. President Joe Biden to reduce taxes on fuel to cut costs for drivers amid aggravated relations between the White House and the U.S. oil industry.O/R

Gold prices fell as the dollar ticked up and investors looked for more cues on monetary policy strategy when Fed Chair Jerome Powell sits down in front of Congress later in the day.GOL/

Domestic inflation data for May is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% higher at 19,257.29 on Tuesday..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 378 points, or 1.24% at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 54.25 points, or 1.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 192.75 points, or 1.66%. .N

Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO workers on a key program for the Canadian business jet maker will decide on Wednesday whether to accept a new contract offer or walk off the job.

Bombardier BBDb.TO: TD Securities cuts target price to C$62 from C$69

Parkland Fuel Corp PKI.TO: Goldman Sachs cuts target price to C$35 from C$36

Transalta Corp TA.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$17.5 from C$17

COMMODITIES AT 6:55 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1822.3; -0.71% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $104.25; -4.84% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $109.67; -4.29% O/R

($1= C$1.30)

