CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker bullion prices; BoC decision awaited

June 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, dragged down by weakness in gold prices, while investors awaited the central bank's interest rate decision due later in the day.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.18% as the dollar clung onto its recent bounce, but the metal held in a tight range as investors awaited U.S. inflation data and the European Central Bank meeting.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.25% by 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Bank of Canada (BoC) is expected to keep its interest rate unchanged at 0.25%, according to a Reuters survey of economists. The decision is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.15% higher at 20,065.92 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.08% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.07% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.27%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, under pressure to lift COVID-19-related restrictions along the U.S. border, said on Tuesday that Ottawa would disclose in coming weeks how some measures could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd AAV.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$3.25 from C$2.5

Boardwalk REIT BEI_u.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$48 from C$47

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1890.9; -0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $70.31; +0.37% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $72.5; +0.39% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Apr: Expected 0.8%; Prior 0.8%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Apr: Prior 4.6%

1100 Refinitiv Ipsos Pcsi for Jun: Prior 62.09

($1= C$1.21)

