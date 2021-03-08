CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker bullion prices

March 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, tracking weaker bullion as dollar firmed with U.S. treasury yields resuming their climb, denting commodity's appeal.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.84%, while gold futures GCc2 shed 0.27%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.79% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.42% higher at 18,383.18 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were up 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.43%..N

Canada's health regulator will launch a public consultation program on Monday in its draft guidance for individuals growing medical cannabis at home, hoping to clamp down on people selling weed on the black market.

Bank of Montreal BMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO: Cormark Securities cuts to "buy" rating

Surge Energy Inc SGY.TO: National Bank of Canada raises to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1685; -0.79% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $66.3; +0.35% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.55; +0.29% O/R

1000 Employment Trends for Feb : Prior 99.27

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Jan : Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.3%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Jan : Expected 1.4%; Prior 1.2%

($1= C$1.27)

