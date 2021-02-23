CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down on weaker bullion prices

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, with the main set to snap its two-day win streak, as bullion prices eased on stronger dollar.

Gold futures GCc2 fell 0.11% as dollar firmed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony to Congress later in the day.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.29% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher at 18,422.24 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.04% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 fell 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 dropped 1.49%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners BIP.N on Monday formally launched a hostile bid to buy Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO with the same C$16.50-per-share offer the Canadian oil and gas transportation company had rejected as inadequate weeks ago.

Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO beat analyst estimates for first-quarter profit on Tuesday, as it set aside lower-than-expected funds for loan loss provisions and its wealth management unit performed well.

Thomson Reuters Corp TRI.TO, TRI.N reported higher fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday and said it would start a two-year program that will change it from a holding company to an operating company.

Calian Group Ltd CGY.TO: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$77 from C$75

Just Energy Group Inc JE.TO: CIBC cuts rating to "underperform" from "neutral"

Solaris Resources Inc SLS.TO: TD Securities raises price target to C$11 from C$10

Gold futures GCc2: $1805.3; -0.11% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $62.1; +0.66% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $65.64; +0.6% O/R

0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 1.0%

0900 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 11.0%

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 310.1

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm SA for Dec: Expected 1.3%; Prior 1.4%

0900 Caseshiller 20 mm NSA for Dec: Prior 1.1%

0900 Caseshiller 20 yy for Dec: Expected 9.9%; Prior 9.1%

1000 Consumer Confidence for Feb: Expected 90.0; Prior 89.3

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior 14

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Feb: Prior -3

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Feb: Prior 10

1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Feb: Prior -1.2

1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenues for Feb: Prior 0.8

($1= C$1.26)

