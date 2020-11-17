CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as weaker oil, rising virus cases weigh

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian stock futures fell on Tuesday, dragged lower by weaker crude prices and concerns around rising global cases of the novel coronavirus, with investors now awaiting domestic wholesale trade data for September.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures fell 0.37%, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 shed 0.27%, as oil prices remained under pressure after many Western governments imposed new lockdowns to curb the spread of COVID-19.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.46% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canadian wholesale trade data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.28% higher at 16,889.8 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.53% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.3%.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Champion Iron Ltd CIA.TO: Laurentian Bank Securities raises PT to C$5.35 from C$5

Exchange Income Corp EIF.TO: Scotiabank raises target price to C$38 from C$32

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1886.9; -0.05% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $41.23; -0.27% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $43.66; -0.37% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Oct: Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Export prices mm for Oct: Expected 0.3%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Import prices yy for Oct: Prior -1.1%

0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Oct: Expected 0.6%; Prior 1.5%

0830 Retail sales mm for Oct: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.9%

0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Oct: Prior 1.5%

0830 Retail control for Oct: Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.4%

0830 Retail sales YoY for Oct: Prior 5.36%

0915 Industrial production mm for Oct: Expected 1.0%; Prior -0.6%

0915 Capacity utilization SA for Oct: Expected 72.3%; Prior 71.5%

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Oct: Expected 1.0%; Prior -0.3%

0915 Industrial production YoY for Oct: Prior -7.28%

1000 Business inventories mm for Sep: Expected 0.6%; Prior 0.3%

1000 Retail inventories ex-auto rev for Sep: Prior 0.9%

1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Nov: Expected 85; Prior 85

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.