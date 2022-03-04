CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as Ukraine conflict escalates

March 4 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slid on Friday as the escalating Russia-Ukraine war kept investors on the edge, although the benchmark index was on track for its second consecutive week of gains.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.9% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Reports of a fire near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following fighting with Russian forces, added to worries about the escalating conflict.

Although further losses were capped by strength in oil prices as fears over disruption to Russian oil exports in the face of Western sanctions offset the prospect of more Iranian supplies. O/R

Canada's building permit data for January is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.02% lower at 21,250.41 on Thursday. .TO

The benchmark index up 0.7% so far this week, was on track for its second straight weekly gains, as stronger commodity prices helped the index counter the global risk-off sentiment.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 265 points, or 0.79%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 34.75 points, or 0.8%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 103.25 points, or 0.74%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Hexo Corp HEXO.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Park Lawn Corp PLC.TO: RBC raises target price to C$53 from C$50

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts PT to C$106 from C$110.50

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1949; +0.68% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $110.05; +2.21% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $112.43; +1.7% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected 400,000; Prior 467,000

0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected 378,000; Prior 444,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected 23,000; Prior 13,000

0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior 23,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected 3.9%; Prior 4.0%

0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.7%

0830 Average earnings yy for Feb: Expected 5.8%; Prior 5.7%

0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected 34.6 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force partic for Feb: Prior 62.2%

0830 U6 underemployment for Feb: Prior 7.1%

