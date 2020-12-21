CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as oil prices record biggest daily fall since June
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday weighed by a slump in oil prices, as tighter coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe triggered concerns about a slower fuel-demand recovery.
Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures both shed $3, their biggest daily fall since June, as a fast-spreading coronavirus strain sparked tighter restrictions across Europe.
March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data for Canada's new housing price index for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.68% lower at 17,533.67 on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 1.63% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.7% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.12%.
TOP STORIES TOP/CAN
Canada is halting passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, joining a growing list of countries barring British travelers to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain from the country.
Strike actions have effectively ended at a Canadian coal export terminal after the local union said it reached a tentative agreement with Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"
Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$84 from C$98
Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1884; -0.13% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $47.01; -4.26% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $50.11; -4.11% O/R
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior 0.83
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report .TO
Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA
Canadian markets directory CANADA
($1= C$1.29)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest US Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Aphria, Tilray in deal to become world's biggest cannabis company - Bloomberg News
- Thiel-backed Bridgetown mulls merger with Indonesia's PT Tokopedia - Bloomberg News
- US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends at record high on stimulus bets, Apple boost
- Shares of detergent maker Blue Moon set to open up 16.4% in Hong Kong debut