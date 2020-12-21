CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as oil prices record biggest daily fall since June

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday weighed by a slump in oil prices, as tighter coronavirus-led restrictions in Europe triggered concerns about a slower fuel-demand recovery.

Brent crude LCOc1 and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures both shed $3, their biggest daily fall since June, as a fast-spreading coronavirus strain sparked tighter restrictions across Europe.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's new housing price index for November is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.68% lower at 17,533.67 on Friday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 1.63% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 1.7% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.12%.

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada is halting passenger flights from the United Kingdom for 72 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday, joining a growing list of countries barring British travelers to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus strain from the country.

Strike actions have effectively ended at a Canadian coal export terminal after the local union said it reached a tentative agreement with Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE_u.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Enghouse Systems Ltd ENGH.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$84 from C$98

Superior Plus Corp SPB.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1884; -0.13% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $47.01; -4.26% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $50.11; -4.11% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior 0.83

($1= C$1.29)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

