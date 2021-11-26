CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as oil hits two-month lows

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's energy-heavy main stock index tumbled on Friday, after oil prices hit a two-month low as a new coronavirus variant spooked investors.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 1.7% at 6:56 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell with global equities markets on fears the variant, which Britain said scientists considered the most significant found to date, could restrict travel and dampen economic growth and fuel demand. O/R

Canada's budget balance data for September is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.3% higher at 21,613.18 on Thursday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 793 points, or 2.22%, at 6:56 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 80.5 points, or 1.71%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 156.25 points, or 0.95%. .N

PetroTal Corp TAL.V said on Thursday that indigenous protests in an Amazon region of northern Peru had blocked river transportation of its crude and it may be forced to halt operations in the coming days if the situation was not resolved.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$57 from C$59

Canadian Net REIT NET_u.V: Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$9 from C$8.5

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$44

Gold futures GCc2: $1809.1; +1.37% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.23; +6.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $77.6; +5.6% O/R

($1= C$1.28)

