CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as gold prices fall; jobs data awaited

March 12 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with gold stocks tracking bullion prices lower as U.S. Treasury yields rebounded, while investors awaited jobs data.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.12%, while gold futures GCc2 shed 1.28%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's unemployment rate for February is due at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.79% higher at 18,837.40 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.62%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

Fortuna Silver Mines FVI.TO: Laurentian Bank Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Prairiesky Royalty PSK.TO: Eight Capital resumes with "buy" vs "neutral" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1700.6; +1.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.77; -0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.43; -0.32% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Feb : Prior 143.4

0830 PPI final demand yy for Feb : Expected 2.7%; Prior 1.7%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Feb : Expected 2.6%; Prior 2.0%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Feb : Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Feb : Prior 2.0%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Feb : Prior 1.2%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar : Expected 78.5; Prior 76.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar : Expected 88.3; Prior 86.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar : Expected 74.0; Prior 70.7

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar : Prior 3.3%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar : Prior 2.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.