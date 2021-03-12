US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as gold prices fall; jobs data awaited

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with gold stocks tracking bullion prices lower as U.S. Treasury yields rebounded, while investors awaited jobs data.

Spot gold XAU= fell 1.12%, while gold futures GCc2 shed 1.28%.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's unemployment rate for February is due at 8:30 am ET (1230 GMT).

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.79% higher at 18,837.40 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.02% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.48% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 1.62%. .N

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

Fortuna Silver Mines FVI.TO: Laurentian Bank Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Prairiesky Royalty PSK.TO: Eight Capital resumes with "buy" vs "neutral" rating

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1700.6; +1.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.77; -0.38% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $69.43; -0.32% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Feb : Prior 143.4

0830 PPI final demand yy for Feb : Expected 2.7%; Prior 1.7%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Feb : Expected 0.5%; Prior 1.3%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Feb : Expected 2.6%; Prior 2.0%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Feb : Expected 0.2%; Prior 1.2%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Feb : Prior 2.0%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Feb : Prior 1.2%

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Mar : Expected 78.5; Prior 76.8

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Mar : Expected 88.3; Prior 86.2

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Mar : Expected 74.0; Prior 70.7

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Mar : Prior 3.3%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Mar : Prior 2.7%

($1= C$1.26)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

