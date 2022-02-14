CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as global sentiment sours

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, hit by souring risk sentiment across global equities following warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.7% at 06:53 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's <S&P/TSX> composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 21,548.84 on Friday, recording its third straight weekly advance. .TO

Russia could invade Ukraine at any time and might create a surprise pretext for an attack, the United States said on Sunday, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 215 points, or 0.62%, at 6:53 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 31 points, or 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 129 points, or 0.91%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada has temporarily withdrawn its Ukraine-based military personnel to an undisclosed destination in Europe, the Canadian defence ministry said on Sunday, as Western countries fear Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

A pandemic-driven exodus of young families out of Canada's largest cities has depleted a core age group of workers from the already tight labor market, which experts say risks accelerating wage inflation in certain industries.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Constellation Software CSU.TO: National Bank of Canada ups PT to C$2,350 from C$2,100

Telus Corp T.TO: JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

Toromont Industries Ltd TIH.TO: TD Securities raises target price to C$125 from C$120

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1855.9; +0.8% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $92.8; -0.27% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $94.11; -0.25% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.28)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.