CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as dour China data fuels recession fears

May 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Monday tracking global sentiment, as subdued data from China fueled fears of a recession, while weaker commodities added to the gloom.

China's April retail sales plunged 11.1% on the year, almost twice the forecasted decline, as full or partial COVID-19 lockdowns were imposed in dozens of cities. Industrial output dropped 2.9%, while analysts had looked for a slight increase.

U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.7% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.9%, while gold futures GCc1 fell 0.7% to $1,795 an ounce. O/RGOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Manufacturing data and wholesale trade data for March are due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 2% higher at 20,099.81 on Friday, its biggest gain since February 2021..TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.17%, at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 14.75 points, or 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 68.5 points, or 0.55%. .N

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Saturday that there should be consensus at NATO for Sweden and Finland to join the alliance, but that their accession should be quick.

Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO: National Bank of Canada ups to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Emera Inc EMA.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$60 from C$59

Onex Corp ONEX.TO: RBC raises target price to C$110 from C$108

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1803.1; -0.28% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $109.61; -0.8% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $110.47; -0.97% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for May: Expected 17.00; Prior 24.60

($1= C$1.29)

