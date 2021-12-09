CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as crude weakens on COVID-19 curbs

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as crude prices weakened following increased restrictions in parts of the world to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices eased after measures by some governments to slow the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, though losses were capped by positive comments from vaccine makers about the efficacy of their jabs. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.4% lower at 21,077.35 on Wednesday, after climbing 2.6% in the first two days of the week. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 127 points, or 0.36% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 81 points, or 0.49%. .N

Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp K.TO said on Wednesday it would buy gold explorer Great Bear Resources Ltd GBR.V for about C$1.8 billion ($1.42 billion), eyeing its Dixie project, a potentially long-life mine complex.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd CNQ.TO: JP Morgan cuts to "neutral" from "overweight"

Foran Mining Corp FOM.V: National Bank of Canada initiates with "sector perform" rating

Mullen Group Ltd MTL.TO: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1782.1; -0.13% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.94; -0.58% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.29; -0.7% O/R

0830 Intial jobless claim: Expected 215000; Prior 222000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 238750

0830 Continue jobles claim: Expected 1.900 mln; Prior 1.956 mln

1000 Wholesale inventory, R mm for Oct: Expected 2.2%; Prior 2.2%

1000 Wholesale sales mm for Oct: Expected 1.0%; Prior 1.1%

($1= C$1.27)

