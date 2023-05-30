CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as crude prices, US debt deal woes weigh

May 30 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as investors were concerned about the U.S. debt deal and a decline in crude oil prices further weighed on sentiment.

The bipartisan deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling faces its first test in Congress after some Republican lawmakers said they would oppose the deal, setting up what could be a nail-biting week of voting.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Bullion prices held steady, bouncing from their lowest levels in over two months, while oil prices fell as mixed messages from major producers clouded the supply outlook ahead of their meeting this weekend. GOL/O/R

In company news, Pembina Pipeline Corp PPL.TO signed an agreement with Japan's Marubeni Corp 8002.T to co-develop a low-carbon ammonia supply chain from Western Canada to Asia.

Brokerage RBC turned bullish on lender Canadian Western Bank CWB.TO and Scotiabank resumed coverage on Fortuna Silver Miners Inc FVI.TO with a "sector perform rating".

Meanwhile, United Conservative Party (UCP) leader Danielle Smith won a provincial election in Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta; Smith is opposed to a Liberal plan to cap oil and gas emissions, arguing it will lead to a production cut.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher aided by a gain in financials and energy stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 remained unchanged at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 19.5 points, or 0.46% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 157 points, or 1.1%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:10 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,964.1; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $71.84; -1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76; -1.3% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

May Consumer Confidence data due at 10 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

