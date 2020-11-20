CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as coronavirus cases spike

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as rising global coronavirus cases and worries over fading U.S. stimulus dented sentiment.

In a surprise move on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said key COVID-19 pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve to support businesses and local governments would expire by the end of the year.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's September retail sales is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 16,909.8 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dipped 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.16%.

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$22 from C$21

Norbord Inc OSB.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1863.7; +0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42; +0.62% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.68; +1.09% O/R

