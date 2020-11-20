US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as coronavirus cases spike

Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as rising global coronavirus cases and worries over fading U.S. stimulus dented sentiment.

In a surprise move on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said key COVID-19 pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve to support businesses and local governments would expire by the end of the year.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data on Canada's September retail sales is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 16,909.8 on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dipped 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.16%.

Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$22 from C$21

Norbord Inc OSB.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1863.7; +0.12% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $42; +0.62% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $44.68; +1.09% O/R

($1= C$1.31)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

