CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as coronavirus cases spike
Nov 20 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, tracking Wall Street, as rising global coronavirus cases and worries over fading U.S. stimulus dented sentiment.
In a surprise move on Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said key COVID-19 pandemic lending programs at the Federal Reserve to support businesses and local governments would expire by the end of the year.
December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.12% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
Data on Canada's September retail sales is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.1% higher at 16,909.8 on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET and S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 dipped 0.01%. Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.16%.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA
Cogeco Communications Inc CCA.TO: CIBC raises to "outperform" from "neutral"
Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO: National Bank of Canada raises target price to C$22 from C$21
Norbord Inc OSB.TO: Credit Suisse raises to "neutral" from "underperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures GCc2: $1863.7; +0.12% GOL/
US crude CLc1: $42; +0.62% O/R
Brent crude LCOc1: $44.68; +1.09% O/R
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
