CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as commodities fall on recession worries

July 5 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's resource-heavy main stock index edged lower on Tuesday as oil and metal prices slipped on mounting worries over a global economic downturn.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.4% at 7:17 a.m. ET.

Brent crude LCOc1 fell more than 1%, reversing earlier gains, as concerns of a possible global recession curtailing fuel demand outweighed supply disruption fears, highlighted by an expected production cut in Norway. O/R

Copper prices crumbled to their lowest in 17 months as the dollar surged, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for overseas buyers. MET/L

Adding to fears of a global slowdown, data showed business growth across the euro zone slowed further last month.

Separately, a key part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted for the first time since mid-June, reflecting investor concerns that hefty interest-rate hikes could tip the U.S. economy into a recession. US/

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 160 points, or 0.52% at 7:17 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 21.75 points, or 0.57% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 85.25 points, or 0.73%. .N

Statistics Canada's building permits data for May is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.9% higher at 19,028.86 on Monday in thin trading. .TO

Chinese authorities have blocked Canadian government representatives from attending the trial of Chinese-Canadian billionaire Xiao Jianhua, the Canadian embassy said on Tuesday.

Canadian National Railway CNR.TO said a strike by unionized signals and communications workers would end on Tuesday after the company and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) agreed to binding arbitration.

Bolarex Inc BLX.TO : TD Securities cuts to "buy" from "action list buy"

Sernova Corp SVA.TO : H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage with "buy" rating; target price C$6

Aurora Cannabis Inc ACB.TO : Cowen and Company cuts target price to C$1.85 from C$4

COMMODITIES AT 7:17 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: +0.1% to $1,802.4

US crude CLc1: -0.5% to $107.94

Brent crude LCOc1: -1.6% to $111.67

MAJOR U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

1000 Factory orders mm for May: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.3%

($1= C$1.29)

