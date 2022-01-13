US Markets
BLX

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as bullion weakens on firmer Treasury yields

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, a day after hitting a seven-week high, weighed down by weakness in bullion prices as U.S. Treasury yields firmed.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, a day after hitting a seven-week high, weighed down by weakness in bullion prices as U.S. Treasury yields firmed.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Spot gold .XAU= fell 0.1% as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered some losses, but the precious metal stayed close to last session's one-week high as the dollar extended its slide. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 21,395.00 on Wednesday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 43 points, or 0.12%, at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.04%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada will allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross in from the United States, reversing a decision requiring all truckers to be inoculated against the coronavirus, Canada's border agency said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boralex Inc BLX.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$42 from C$48

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$61 from C$58

Keyera Corp KEY.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1823.6; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.62; -0.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.76; +0.13% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 200,000; Prior 207,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 204,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.733 mln; Prior 1.754 mln

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Dec: Prior 154.1

0830 PPI final demand yy for Dec: Expected 9.8%; Prior 9.6%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.8%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Dec: Expected 8.0%; Prior 7.7%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.7%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Dec: Prior 6.9%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Dec: Prior 0.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BLX FTS KEY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular