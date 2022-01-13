CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as bullion weakens on firmer Treasury yields

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Thursday, a day after hitting a seven-week high, weighed down by weakness in bullion prices as U.S. Treasury yields firmed.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:55 a.m. ET.

Spot gold .XAU= fell 0.1% as benchmark 10-year Treasury yields recovered some losses, but the precious metal stayed close to last session's one-week high as the dollar extended its slide. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher at 21,395.00 on Wednesday, its highest closing level since Nov. 25. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 43 points, or 0.12%, at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.25 points, or 0.05%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 6.25 points, or 0.04%. .N

TOP STORIES TOP/CAN

Canada will allow unvaccinated Canadian truckers to cross in from the United States, reversing a decision requiring all truckers to be inoculated against the coronavirus, Canada's border agency said on Wednesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS RCH/CA

Boralex Inc BLX.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$42 from C$48

Fortis Inc FTS.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$61 from C$58

Keyera Corp KEY.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$34 from C$33

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1823.6; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $82.62; -0.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.76; +0.13% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claim: Expected 200,000; Prior 207,000

0830 Jobless claim 4week average: Prior 204,500

0830 Continue jobless claim : Expected 1.733 mln; Prior 1.754 mln

0830 PPI Machine Manufacturing for Dec: Prior 154.1

0830 PPI final demand yy for Dec: Expected 9.8%; Prior 9.6%

0830 PPI final demand mm for Dec: Expected 0.4%; Prior 0.8%

0830 PPI exfood/energy yy for Dec: Expected 8.0%; Prior 7.7%

0830 PPI exfood/energy mm for Dec: Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.7%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Dec: Prior 6.9%

0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Dec: Prior 0.7%

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1= C$1.25)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.