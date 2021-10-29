CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as bullion, global stocks slide

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed down by weakness in bullion and global stock markets, although gains in oil prices limited losses.

December futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Amazon AMZN.O and Apple AAPL.O earnings took the froth out of U.S. stock futures and world equities on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

Gold dipped as the U.S. dollar ticked higher, and investors looked for further guidance from the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy meet on tapering of economic support as inflation expectations rise. GOL/

Investors await GDP data for August due at 08:30 a.m. ET, for cues about the pace of domestic economic recovery. Data for producer price is also due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.16% higher at 21,197.53 on Thursday, its biggest gain since June 1. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 48 points, or 0.13% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 23 points, or 0.5% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 144.25 points, or 0.92%. .N

Bombardier BBDb.TO: ATB Capital Markets raises target price to C$3 from C$2.50

Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$12.20 from C$11.90

Sun Life Financial Inc SLF.TO: National Bank of Canada raises PT to C$78 from C$73

Gold futures GCc2: $1,127.7; -+1.0% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $46.39; -+0.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $49.85; -+0.6% O/R

0830 Personal income mm for Sep : Expected -0.2%; Prior 0.2%

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Sep : Prior 0.4%

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Sep : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.8%

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Sep : Expected 0.2%; Prior 0.3%

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Sep : Expected 3.7%; Prior 3.6%

0830 PCE price index mm for Sep : Prior 0.4%

0830 PCE price index yy for Sep : Prior 4.3%

0830 Employment wages QQ for Q3 : Prior 0.9%

0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q3 : Prior 0.4%

0830 Employment costs for Q3 : Expected 0.9%; Prior 0.7%

0945 Chicago PMI for Oct : Expected 63.5; Prior 64.7

1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Oct : Expected 71.4; Prior 71.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Oct : Prior 77.9

1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Oct : Prior 67.2

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Oct : Prior 4.8%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation final for Oct : Prior 2.8%

1200 Dallas fed pce for Sep : Prior 2.8%

($1= C$1.23)

