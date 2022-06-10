CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down as bullion falls; U.S. inflation data in focus

June 10 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy main stock index inched lower on Friday as bullion prices weakened, while investors were jittery ahead of U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.3% at 6:43 a.m. ET.

Gold edged down and was set for a small weekly fall, as Treasury yields rose, while investors awaited key monthly U.S. inflation data for cues on the future of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

The Canadian economy is likely to add 30,000 jobs in May, after adding a modest 15,300 jobs in April, according to a Reuters poll. The data is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower at 20,563.89 on Thursday, its lowest closing level since May 26. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 97 points, or 0.3% at 6:43 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8 points, or 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 2.25 points, or 0.02%. .N

The number of Canadians who own cryptoassets is growing rapidly and efforts to regulate the sector need to start keeping pace, a senior Bank of Canada official said, noting many people may not understand the risk of investing in products like bitcoin.

Airboss of America BOS.TO: National Bank of Canada starts with outperform rating; C$38 PT

D2L Inc DTOL.TO: Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$15 from C$20

Saputo Inc SAP.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$36

Gold futures GCc2: $1842.9; -0.39% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $122.17; +0.55% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $123.85; +0.63% O/R

0830 Core CPI mm, SA for May : Expected 0.5%; Prior 0.6%

0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for May : Expected 5.9%; Prior 6.2%

0830 CPI Index, NSA for May : Expected 291.661; Prior 289.109

0830 Core CPI Index, SA for May : Prior 290.46

0830 CPI mm, SA for May : Expected 0.7%; Prior 0.3%

0830 CPI yy, NSA for May : Expected 8.3%; Prior 8.3%

0830 Real weekly earnings mm for May : Prior 0%

0830 CPI mm NSA for May : Prior 0.56%

0830 CPI Index SA for May : Prior 288.66

0830 CPI Wage Earner for May : Prior 284.575

1000 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for Jun : Expected 58; Prior 58.4

1000 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for Jun : Expected 62.5; Prior 63.3

1000 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for Jun : Expected 54.5; Prior 55.2

1000 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for Jun : Prior 5.3%

1000 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for Jun : Prior 3%

1100 Cleveland fed CPI for May : Prior 0.5%

1400 Federal budget for May : Expected -$120 bln; Prior $308 bln

