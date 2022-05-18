CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down ahead of inflation data

May 18 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index inched lower on Wednesday, ahead of inflation data due later in the day and amid downbeat global mood on concerns over economic growth and rising consumer prices.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's inflation data is scheduled for release at 08:30 a.m. ET. Consumer prices likely rose 0.5% in April, after increasing 1.4% a month earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.41% higher at 20,491.01 on Tuesday. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 91 points, or 0.28%, at 6:59 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 18.5 points, or 0.45%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 88.5 points, or 0.7%. .N

Canada could add over a million barrels per day (bpd) of oil export capacity to the United States over the next two years, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told a U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday, while also calling for a new cross-border oil pipeline.

Capreit CAR_u.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$60 from C$63

Hudbay Minerals Inc HBM.TO: CIBC cuts target price to C$11.50 from C$14

Questor Technology QST.V: Atb Capital Markets raises to "sector perform" from "underperform"

Gold futures GCc2: $1817.7; -0.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $114.11; +1.64% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $113.24; +1.19% O/R

0830 Building permits: number for Apr : Expected 1.812 mln; Prior 1.870 mln

0830 Build permits: change mm for Apr : Prior 0.3%

0830 Housing starts number for Apr : Expected 1.765 mln; Prior 1.793 mln

0830 House starts mm: change for Apr : Prior 0.3%

($1= C$1.28)

