CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures down ahead of growth data; gold prices weigh

June 30 (Reuters) - Canada's main futures stock index fell on Wednesday, tracking weaker bullion prices, while investors remained cautious ahead of the release of the country's economic growth data.

The nation's economy is likely to have contracted 0.8% in April as per Reuters poll, against 1.1% growth in the previous month.

Bullion prices edged down and are on track for their biggest monthly decline since November 2016. GOL/

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.31% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Data for Canada's producer prices and raw material prices for May are also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.13% higher at 20,171.02 on Tuesday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were down 0.09% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were down 0.05%.

Canada's Senate on Tuesday adopted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government's budget bill, the final step in extending COVID-19 supports through the summer and ahead of a likely election in the fall.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc ATDb.TO: RBC raises target price to C$57 from C$56

Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO: National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$140 from C$143

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp LIF.TO: TD Securities cuts to "hold" from "buy"

Gold futures GCc2: $1758.3; -0.3% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $73.93; +1.3% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.42; +0.88% O/R

0815 ADP national employment for Jun : Expected 600,000; Prior 978,000

0945 Chicago PMI for Jun : Expected 70.0; Prior 75.2

1000 Pending Homes Index for May : Prior 106.2

1000 Pending sales change mm for May : Expected -0.8%; Prior -4.4%

($1= C$1.24)

