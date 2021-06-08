CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures dip on weak oil, gold prices; trade data eyed

June 8 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Tuesday, pressured by weakness in gold and oil prices, as investors looked ahead to domestic trade data due later in the day.

Spot gold XAU= fell 0.25% on a firmer U.S. dollar, while Brent Crude LCOc1 and West Texas Intermediate CLc1 both dropped nearly 1%. GOL/O/R

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.06% at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Domestic trade data for April is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.03% higher at 20,035.3 on Monday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures 1YMc1 were down 0.16% at 7:00 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures ESc1 were up 0.04% and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures NQc1 were up 0.28%.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is preparing to ease border restrictions for travelers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Cenovus Energy Inc CVE.TO: JP Morgan raises to "overweight" from "neutral"

Lightspeed POS Inc LSPD.TO: CIBC raises target price to C$140 from C$135

Suncor Energy Inc SU.TO: JP Morgan raises target price to C$35 from C$33

Gold futures GCc2: $1894.31; -0.25% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $68.73; -0.71% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $70.95; -0.76% O/R

0600 NFIB Business Optimism Index for May: Prior 99.80

0830 International trade for Apr: Expected -$69.0 bln; Prior -$74.4 bln

0830 Goods trade balance (R) for Apr: Prior -85.23 bln

1000 JOLTS job openings for Apr: Expected 8.300 mln; Prior 8.123 mln

($1= C$1.21)

